Stephanie Grace (Beatrice) Duato

Stephanie Grace (Beatrice) Duato, age 74, of Lowell, died Thursday at her home. She was the wife of the late Henry Duato. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Ernest A. and Elizabeth J. (Ashley) Beatrice. She was born in Lynn and raised in Lynn. She was a graduate of Lynn English High School. Stephanie lived in Lynn, Tewksbury, Lowell and Medford. She had worked as a supervisor at Brockway Smith Company.



Stephanie was extremely active in St. John's Episcopal Church in Lowell. She served as Secretary, Treasurer, in the Vestry and afterschool programs. In her younger years she loved to dance. She was a loyal fan of Engelbert Humperdinck, often traveling long distances to see him perform. She enjoyed summering in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She loved to cook and loved to eat. Stephanie was a devoted matriarch to a loving family.



Stephanie is survived by her two daughters; Kimberley J. Taralli and her husband Kenneth of Londonderry, NH, and Kelly P. Moran of Lowell; her brother, Stephen Beatrice of Peru, ME; her sister-in-law; Theresa Beatrice of Haverhill; five step-children; James Dodd and his wife Joan Ryan of Tewksbury; Victoria O'Leary and her husband Robert of Tewksbury, Lori Briatico and her husband Philip of Melrose, Mark Duato of Merrimac, and Paul Duato and his wife Susanne of Westford, MA; as well as 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



DUATO - Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:00AM in St. John's Episcopal Church, 260 Gorham St., Lowell. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Those who prefer may make donations to St. John's Episcopal Church Building Fund, 260 Gorham St., Lowell, MA 01852 or the . Arrangements by the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary