1/1
Stephanie Krzywda
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dracut, MA – Stephanie Gancarz Krzywda, 96, died peacefully on August 17, 2020. Stephanie was the beloved wife of the late Francisek "Frankie" Krzywda, married for 69 years. They met in 1946 after his time in the US Navy, he living right across the street from her.

Born October 11, 1923 in Lowell, Stephanie was the daughter of Walter and Mary (Swiderski) Gancarz. She was an active member of St. Casimir's Church singing in the choir since she was 14.

Stephanie graduated from Lowell High School (1942) and Lowell Commercial College (1958). She worked as a senior bookkeeper at MA Rehab Commission for over 30 years until retirement receiving many awards for dedicated service especially the State Bonus Award of $177.58 in 1985.

Stephanie was extremely proud of her Polish heritage. She enjoyed her beloved Red Sox; loved tomato gardening and going to Foxwoods with Frankie. She loved designer clothes, anything Lucky Brand and sales at Macy's.

Auntie Stephanie is survived by her nieces - Barbara Dunsford, her caregiver of many years and partner Patrick Healey; Joanne Stukas and husband Art; Sandra Muldoon and Marianne Dunsford. Also she is survived by her grandnephew Michael Muldoon and wife Monica; great grandchildren Lauren, Erin and Andrew who brought laughter, joy, and love to her home. She was predeceased by sisters Sophie Dunsford, Mary Cwiklik and Helen Pilat. A heartfelt thank you to the D'Youville Commodore Staff for their loving care of her.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Stephanie's life at a social distancing graveside service on Friday, August 21st at 11 am at Saint Casimir's Cemetery in Pelham, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Casimir's Property Improvement Fund, 268 Lakeview Ave, Lowell, MA 01850. Expressions of Sympathy may be sent to Dunsford Family, 33 Burtt Street, Lowell, MA 01851. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Stephanie Krzywda


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Saint Casimir's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved