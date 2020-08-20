Dracut, MA – Stephanie Gancarz Krzywda, 96, died peacefully on August 17, 2020. Stephanie was the beloved wife of the late Francisek "Frankie" Krzywda, married for 69 years. They met in 1946 after his time in the US Navy, he living right across the street from her.
Born October 11, 1923 in Lowell, Stephanie was the daughter of Walter and Mary (Swiderski) Gancarz. She was an active member of St. Casimir's Church singing in the choir since she was 14.
Stephanie graduated from Lowell High School (1942) and Lowell Commercial College (1958). She worked as a senior bookkeeper at MA Rehab Commission for over 30 years until retirement receiving many awards for dedicated service especially the State Bonus Award of $177.58 in 1985.
Stephanie was extremely proud of her Polish heritage. She enjoyed her beloved Red Sox; loved tomato gardening and going to Foxwoods with Frankie. She loved designer clothes, anything Lucky Brand and sales at Macy's.
Auntie Stephanie is survived by her nieces - Barbara Dunsford, her caregiver of many years and partner Patrick Healey; Joanne Stukas and husband Art; Sandra Muldoon and Marianne Dunsford. Also she is survived by her grandnephew Michael Muldoon and wife Monica; great grandchildren Lauren, Erin and Andrew who brought laughter, joy, and love to her home. She was predeceased by sisters Sophie Dunsford, Mary Cwiklik and Helen Pilat. A heartfelt thank you to the D'Youville Commodore Staff for their loving care of her.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Stephanie's life at a social distancing graveside service on Friday, August 21st at 11 am at Saint Casimir's Cemetery in Pelham, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Casimir's Property Improvement Fund, 268 Lakeview Ave, Lowell, MA 01850. Expressions of Sympathy may be sent to Dunsford Family, 33 Burtt Street, Lowell, MA 01851.