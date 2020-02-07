|
|
Beloved Son and Brother
Stephen Raras was loved by many. His gentle and quiet manner made him easy to be around. Stephen was an observer. He took in every scene and scenario and processed the information in his intelligent, unique, and caring way. Stephen was an exceptional listener. It was his pleasure to hear stories from family and friends and in return, when he did speak, his dry, and witty sense of humor shone through. Whatever he had to say was always interesting and captivating and well thought through.
As a child growing up in the Highlands section of Lowell, Stephen earned the nickname "the professor" due to his many interests and his smarts. He attended the Washington Elementary School,
James S. Daley Middle School and was a graduate of Lowell High School. During his time as a Pharmaceutical Tech Student, one of his teachers took the time to write him a letter. She noted Steve's intelligence, his ability to do complex math problems in his head and his continued work on himself professionally and socially. She reminded him that "some of the greatest and most famous people in the world did not fit into the mold society expected of them". Such an amazing tribute to an unassuming young man, to receive a letter based on his demeanor and hard work.
Among Stephen's many interests were relaxing car rides with music and walks along the river and in the woods which brought him peace. Videogames were a favorite pastime of his. He especially loved playing "old school" RuneScape, Final Fantasy, and Diablo.
Stephen left too soon. He left without any goodbyes. Those who love him know he is close by, observing it all, and quietly waiting until we are all together again.
Stephen's parents, Deborah (Gilmartin) Raras, Charles Raras, and his brothers, Thomas Raras, and Matthew Raras will miss him always and will forever remember his gentle and perceptive soul. Stephen's grandparents, Elizabeth Ann Strzelewicz and Edward Gilmartin will also miss him dearly. Stephen's grandparents, the late William B. Strzelewicz and Charles and Alexandra (Yiayia) Raras are now reunited with him. Stephen's parents, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins wish to express their deep gratitude to everyone who assisted them, prayed for them, and supported them throughout the past year.
A private Family Funeral Service took place for Stephen.
As an expression of sympathy, a donation in Stephen's memory may be made to the Long Meadow Golf Club Scholarship Fund, 165 Havilah St., Lowell, MA 01852.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
View the online memorial for Stephen A. Raras
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 7, 2020