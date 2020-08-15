1/1
Stephen Bassett
1955 - 2020
Lowell

Stephen Bassett passed away just before midnight on August 10, 2020 as a result of recently diagnosed cancer. He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on June 14, 1955. He was married to his loving wife, Gail Richardson-Bassett, and they resided in Garland, Texas for the past 41 years. He is survived by brothers James Bassett and Robert Bassett of Lowell, Massachusetts, in-laws Alan and Marjorie Richardson, sister-in-law, Lynne Hall and her husband James, sister-in-law Kyle Maine, nephews Ryan Hall and Russell Maine, and niece Rebecca Maine. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Althea Bassett.

Steve grew up in Lowell, Massachusetts and attended the University of Massachusetts at Lowell where he graduated with a degree in engineering in 1977. He married his longtime love, Gail, in July 1979 and they relocated for job opportunities in Texas. Steve worked at Rockwell International and SSBA until he decided to start his own business, Metro Services Group. He was a master electrician and certified HVAC technician. Steve flourished many years working in the DFW area and dedicated his time as a mentor to train others in this field. He was always ready to help anyone in need of air conditioning or other repairs sometimes until late into the evening to make them comfortable. He had a very kind heart and quick wit and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, August 18 from 1:00-5:00 at Williams Funeral Directors, 1600 S Garland Ave, Garland, Texas. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Good Shepherd Catholic School, 214 S Garland Avenue, Garland, Texas 75040 to provide a scholarship in Steve's name to help a student in need.



View the online memorial for Stephen Bassett

Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Directors
1600 South Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040-7637
(972) 276-5000
