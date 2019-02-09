Stephen C. Kalhauser

TYNGSBORO - Stephen C. Kalhauser, 63, passed away, Thursday, February 7th at his home, with his family by his side, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Karen A. Mele-Kalhauser.



Stephen was born in Cambridge, MA., on April 8, 1955, a son of the late Joseph J. Kalhauser and Elizabeth M. (Shinkwin) Kalhauser. He was educated in the Tyngsboro school system, and he graduated from Tyngsboro High School. His whole life he worked in the construction field. He started in his youth as a framer, and he continued in that field for 46 years, until he retired. In his free time you could find Stephen by the water. His passions were fishing, kayaking and the great outdoors.



Besides his wife Karen, Stephen is survived and will be deeply missed by his son: Nicholas J. Mele of Tyngsboro, his brother John Kalhauser of Arizona and his sister Barbara Chaisson of Londonderry, New Hampshire.



Stephen was also the brother of the late: Robert Kalhauser.



KALHAUSER - Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, February 11th, from 4-7PM in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will follow at 7PM in the funeral home.