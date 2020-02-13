Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:30 PM
Word at St. John the Evangelist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Charles Leary


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Charles Leary Obituary
Stephen Charles Leary
a longtime resident of Westford

Stephen Charles Leary a longtime resident of Westford, 74, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the husband of Birgit (Osinski) Leary with whom he celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary May 18th.

Born in New Castle, PA, on December 7, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward and Margaret (Redding) Leary. He graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1963.

He graduated with a BS in Criminal Justice from Boston State College and a Master's Degree from Anna Maria College of Paxton, MA.

Stephen served with the USMC during the Vietnam War.

He retired in 2005 as a Major on the MA State Police.

Stephen was an outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, and skiing.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Kristin Leary of Holyoke, MA; son, Sean and his wife Brienne Leary of Lexington, MA; daughter Heather and her husband James Campbell of Manchester by the Sea, MA; five grandchildren, Patrick Shattuck, Tripp, Finley and Sloane Campbell, and Gavin Leary; sisters, Rosemary and her husband Michael Jeans of Concord, MA, and Judith and her husband Alfred Boccia of Westboro, MA; brother, Peter Leary and his wife Elizabeth of Seabrook, NH; sister-in-law, Barbara Leary of Nashua, NH, Joyce Leary of Andover, MA, and many nieces and nephews.

Stephen was predeceased by his brothers Edward Leary, and John "Jack" Leary.

LEARY - Visitation Friday from 12 Noon to 1pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD with a Liturgy of the Word at St. John the Evangelist Church at 1:30 P.M. Burial in Fairview Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Westford Veteran's Gift Fund, Westford Veterans Agent, 55 Main St., Westford, MA 01886 ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -