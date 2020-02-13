|
Stephen Charles Leary a longtime resident of Westford, 74, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the husband of Birgit (Osinski) Leary with whom he celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary May 18th.
Born in New Castle, PA, on December 7, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward and Margaret (Redding) Leary. He graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1963.
He graduated with a BS in Criminal Justice from Boston State College and a Master's Degree from Anna Maria College of Paxton, MA.
Stephen served with the USMC during the Vietnam War.
He retired in 2005 as a Major on the MA State Police.
Stephen was an outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, and skiing.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Kristin Leary of Holyoke, MA; son, Sean and his wife Brienne Leary of Lexington, MA; daughter Heather and her husband James Campbell of Manchester by the Sea, MA; five grandchildren, Patrick Shattuck, Tripp, Finley and Sloane Campbell, and Gavin Leary; sisters, Rosemary and her husband Michael Jeans of Concord, MA, and Judith and her husband Alfred Boccia of Westboro, MA; brother, Peter Leary and his wife Elizabeth of Seabrook, NH; sister-in-law, Barbara Leary of Nashua, NH, Joyce Leary of Andover, MA, and many nieces and nephews.
Stephen was predeceased by his brothers Edward Leary, and John "Jack" Leary.
LEARY - Visitation Friday from 12 Noon to 1pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD with a Liturgy of the Word at St. John the Evangelist Church at 1:30 P.M. Burial in Fairview Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Westford Veteran's Gift Fund, Westford Veterans Agent, 55 Main St., Westford, MA 01886 ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 13, 2020