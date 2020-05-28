DEERFIELD
Stephen J. Hogan, 62, of Deerfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Concord Hospital.
Born on February 6, 1958 in Chelmsford, MA, he was the son of the late Myles and Emma Becker Hogan.
Stephen was educated in the local schools and went on to a lifelong career in landscaping, which was not only a passion but a true gift. His hard work and determination paid off when he started Gold Leaf Landscaping of Deerfield. Stephen enjoyed getting up early to attend local flea markets and was known for being a history buff. His love for telling jokes and gift of painting will never be forgotten. Above all else, he cherished his time with family and was surrounded by love and stories that were told over his last few days.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Charlotte Gavin, a niece, Barbie and two nephews, Philip and Dougie.
He is survived by his wife, Debra (Provost) Hogan of Deerfield with whom he shared 28 years; three sons, Joseph Hogan and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hutchinson who are currently serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, Myles Hogan and his fiance Rachel Hutchinson of Deerfield and Joshua Hogan of Deerfield; his siblings, Myles (Fred) Hogan and his wife Marsha of Chelmsford, MA, Mark Hogan and his wife Elaine of Deerfield, Keith Hogan and his wife Joan of Chelmsford, MA and Elizabeth O'Connell of Deerfield. He is also survived by his grand kitty, Macy as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a Drive-up Visitation held on Sunday, May 31st from 1 to 4 P.M. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Everyone is asked to enter the parking lot of the funeral home via the entrance on Suncook Valley Highway (Route 28) and then a staff member will direct you accordingly. We ask everyone to REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLES AND WEAR A MASK, in accordance with the social distancing rules described by the federal, state and local officials. Those unable to attend are welcome to view the visitation remotely from 1 to 3 P.M. or at a later time by visiting Stephen's Tribucast at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/20198341. Following cremation, interment will be held in October at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford, MA. You may share your memories and view Stephen's memorial video by visiting his eternal tribute at www.stilloaks.com.
