No words can ever do justice to describe the person Stevie was. Whether it was passing each other in the hallowed halls of St Louis Elementary or seeing each other on a ball field somewhere he always lit up the room. We ran into each other a few years back after many years and it was like we had never skipped a beat. He couldn't stop talking about his kids and I was happy to listen and then once I was able to get a word in talk about mine. Our meetings and conversations were few but they were great and I will never forget them or Steve. Fly high brother and say hey to Mikey for us.

Charlie Huggins

Friend