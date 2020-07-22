Loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother
Beloved Teacher and Coach
LOWELL
Stephen M. Botto, Jr., 45, passed away on Sunday evening, July 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Steve's wife, Melissa (Burns) Botto, with whom he recently celebrated 18 years of marriage with, his son Matthew, and his daughter Abigail, were his biggest fans and were his greatest source of joy. Steve was born in Lowell on March 4, 1975 to Stephen M. Botto, Sr. and Colleen (Langan) Botto. He was the eldest son of their four children. Steve was a natural caregiver and loved his parents and siblings, older sister, Keri (Boucher), younger brother Michael, and younger sister, Kristine (Drust) with all he had. He never ceased to make his family proud with his kindness and his sense of humor could always be counted on. Steve grew up in Lowell and attended St. Louis Elementary School and was a graduate of Lowell High School's Class of 1993. Lowell High School is also where he met Melissa in his Sophomore year. His athletic ability and focus made Steve a standout and he was a three year starter as a second baseman for LHS. After graduation, Steve went onto UMASS Lowell where he played second base for the River Hawks and was Team Captain for two years. Steve's leadership ability and hard work made him a beloved and respected teammate and player. In 1998 Steve began his career at Greater Lowell Technical High School where his lifelong theme of dedication made him a reputable member of the faculty as well as a favorite among the students he taught. Soon after being hired, Steve became the assistant coach of the GLTHS Baseball Team and he held that position for many years. He then transitioned to coaching the Freshman Baseball Team at Lowell High School. He led both of these teams to many victories. However, as parents and players would agree, what mattered most to Steve was not the outcome but that the game was played with each athlete's whole heart and soul. Steve began to coach baseball at Shedd Park once Matthew was old enough to play. Steve became an invaluable member of the Shedd Park Organization. His dedication to the youth he coached is obvious in the love and respect they had for him and is evident in their love and respect for the game. As with all things Steve did, he gave 100% to the organization and joined the Shedd Park Board and most recently became the Director of Player Development. Steve was so proud to coach his son and teammates on the Shedd Park Travel Team, and they so were looking forward to their August trip to Cooperstown which was unfortunately cancelled. Throughout Steve's years of teaching and coaching he touched and impacted an immeasurable amount of young lives. His encouraging words, "nice rip", his presence on first base, his humorous approach, his threats of "burpees" or pushups if the dugout wasn't clean are a few of the countless memories each of the players he instructed will never forget when they take the field. Above all else, what made Steve happiest was being with his family. Annual trips to Seabrook Beach were a favorite for him and his family, as were attending concerts, family cookouts, and Christmastime. Steve and Melissa loved taking family trips during February vacation. He looked forward to taking Matthew and Abby to games and parades and relished every minute of watching his children run, play and swim. Steve's presence will be greatly missed by his family, his community, his students, his players and his fellow coaches.
In addition to his wife, children, parents, and sisters, Steve is survived by his brothers-in-law, Kevin Boucher, and Don Drust, mother-in-law Roberta Burns, sister-in-law Jennifer (Burns) Martin and her husband David, brother- in-law, Christopher Burns and his wife Dale; nieces and nephews, Jacob Boucher, David Martin Jr., Emily Martin, Lily Boucher, Joshua Boucher, Michael Botto, Brewer Drust, Christopher Burns, Benjamin Burns, Oakley Drust, and Zachary Burns. Steve leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including his closest friend and cousin, Tom Langan. Steve was the brother of the late Michael Botto who passed away in 2017. He was the son-in-law of the late William Burns and the grandson of the late Stephen and Mary Botto and the late John Sr. and Dolly Langan.
BOTTO
In Lowell, July 19, 2020, at his home, Stephen M. Botto, Jr., the beloved husband of Melissa (Burns) Botto. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE ST. LOWELL on FRIDAY from 3 until 7 PM. To ensure the health and safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and masks will be required. Due to current restrictions, Steve's FUNERAL MASS on SATURDAY MORNING will be PRIVATE, however, all are welcome to attend his COMMITTAL PRAYERS AT THE GRAVESITE (Sec. 8, center) AT ST. MARY'S CEMETERY, 90 River Rd. in TEWKSBURY at approximately 12:15 PM.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to the Stephen M. Botto, Jr. Children's College Fund, c/o any Lowell Five Bank Branch.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com View the online memorial for Stephen M. Botto, Jr.