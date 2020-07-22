1/1
Stephen M. Botto Jr.
1975 - 2020
Loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother

Beloved Teacher and Coach

LOWELL

Stephen M. Botto, Jr., 45, passed away on Sunday evening, July 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Steve's wife, Melissa (Burns) Botto, with whom he recently celebrated 18 years of marriage with, his son Matthew, and his daughter Abigail, were his biggest fans and were his greatest source of joy. Steve was born in Lowell on March 4, 1975 to Stephen M. Botto, Sr. and Colleen (Langan) Botto. He was the eldest son of their four children. Steve was a natural caregiver and loved his parents and siblings, older sister, Keri (Boucher), younger brother Michael, and younger sister, Kristine (Drust) with all he had. He never ceased to make his family proud with his kindness and his sense of humor could always be counted on. Steve grew up in Lowell and attended St. Louis Elementary School and was a graduate of Lowell High School's Class of 1993. Lowell High School is also where he met Melissa in his Sophomore year. His athletic ability and focus made Steve a standout and he was a three year starter as a second baseman for LHS. After graduation, Steve went onto UMASS Lowell where he played second base for the River Hawks and was Team Captain for two years. Steve's leadership ability and hard work made him a beloved and respected teammate and player. In 1998 Steve began his career at Greater Lowell Technical High School where his lifelong theme of dedication made him a reputable member of the faculty as well as a favorite among the students he taught. Soon after being hired, Steve became the assistant coach of the GLTHS Baseball Team and he held that position for many years. He then transitioned to coaching the Freshman Baseball Team at Lowell High School. He led both of these teams to many victories. However, as parents and players would agree, what mattered most to Steve was not the outcome but that the game was played with each athlete's whole heart and soul. Steve began to coach baseball at Shedd Park once Matthew was old enough to play. Steve became an invaluable member of the Shedd Park Organization. His dedication to the youth he coached is obvious in the love and respect they had for him and is evident in their love and respect for the game. As with all things Steve did, he gave 100% to the organization and joined the Shedd Park Board and most recently became the Director of Player Development. Steve was so proud to coach his son and teammates on the Shedd Park Travel Team, and they so were looking forward to their August trip to Cooperstown which was unfortunately cancelled. Throughout Steve's years of teaching and coaching he touched and impacted an immeasurable amount of young lives. His encouraging words, "nice rip", his presence on first base, his humorous approach, his threats of "burpees" or pushups if the dugout wasn't clean are a few of the countless memories each of the players he instructed will never forget when they take the field. Above all else, what made Steve happiest was being with his family. Annual trips to Seabrook Beach were a favorite for him and his family, as were attending concerts, family cookouts, and Christmastime. Steve and Melissa loved taking family trips during February vacation. He looked forward to taking Matthew and Abby to games and parades and relished every minute of watching his children run, play and swim. Steve's presence will be greatly missed by his family, his community, his students, his players and his fellow coaches.

In addition to his wife, children, parents, and sisters, Steve is survived by his brothers-in-law, Kevin Boucher, and Don Drust, mother-in-law Roberta Burns, sister-in-law Jennifer (Burns) Martin and her husband David, brother- in-law, Christopher Burns and his wife Dale; nieces and nephews, Jacob Boucher, David Martin Jr., Emily Martin, Lily Boucher, Joshua Boucher, Michael Botto, Brewer Drust, Christopher Burns, Benjamin Burns, Oakley Drust, and Zachary Burns. Steve leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including his closest friend and cousin, Tom Langan. Steve was the brother of the late Michael Botto who passed away in 2017. He was the son-in-law of the late William Burns and the grandson of the late Stephen and Mary Botto and the late John Sr. and Dolly Langan.

BOTTO

In Lowell, July 19, 2020, at his home, Stephen M. Botto, Jr., the beloved husband of Melissa (Burns) Botto. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE ST. LOWELL on FRIDAY from 3 until 7 PM. To ensure the health and safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and masks will be required. Due to current restrictions, Steve's FUNERAL MASS on SATURDAY MORNING will be PRIVATE, however, all are welcome to attend his COMMITTAL PRAYERS AT THE GRAVESITE (Sec. 8, center) AT ST. MARY'S CEMETERY, 90 River Rd. in TEWKSBURY at approximately 12:15 PM.

As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to the Stephen M. Botto, Jr. Children's College Fund, c/o any Lowell Five Bank Branch.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for Stephen M. Botto, Jr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
JUL
25
Committal
12:15 PM
AT THE GRAVESITE (Sec. 8, center) AT ST. MARY'S CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Michelle Lahey
July 23, 2020
No words can ever do justice to describe the person Stevie was. Whether it was passing each other in the hallowed halls of St Louis Elementary or seeing each other on a ball field somewhere he always lit up the room. We ran into each other a few years back after many years and it was like we had never skipped a beat. He couldn't stop talking about his kids and I was happy to listen and then once I was able to get a word in talk about mine. Our meetings and conversations were few but they were great and I will never forget them or Steve. Fly high brother and say hey to Mikey for us.
Charlie Huggins
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Colleen, Steve and family. I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you. Joann Donaher George
Joann Donaher George
Friend
July 22, 2020
I was very saddened to hear of Steve Botto's passing. He was one of my favorite teachers and coaches at the school. My condolences go out to the whole family.
David Saul
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Dear Melissa and family,

Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers as you mourn the loss and celebrate the life of your beloved Steve.

Peace,
Bill Ragan (Kronos)
Bill Ragan
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Steve’s passing. I am heartbroken, he was an incredible young man. He will be missed by his Greater Lowell family. My heart goes out to his family.
Ruth Ann Gerow
Coworker
July 22, 2020
steve and Colleen sadden to hear about the passing of your loving son Steve jr. my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Jim mUllen Clearwater Fl.
Jim mullen
Friend
July 21, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
a loved one
July 21, 2020
Mr. Botto was the absolute best! He always pushed me to be my best and he encouraged everyone to never give up on their goals. He was someone i could go to to talk about anything. He always made time to have lunch with Steph and I after we graduated and we always looked forward to it. I’ll miss lunch and I’ll always cherish our memories. May you Rest In Peace Mr. B ❤
Kasey Harrigan
Student
July 21, 2020
Kasey
Student
