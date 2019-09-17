|
Stephen M. Meehan, 62, of Townsend, died Saturday morning, September 14, in Townsend, MA. Steve was born in Boston on May 1, 1957 a son of the late Michael J. Meehan and Teresa M. (Whalen) Meehan.
He was a graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School, received his bachelor's degree from North Adams State College, his MBA from Western New England College, and was a proud graduate of the Air War College.
Steve dedicated 33 years to his country working as a U.S. Airforce Contracting professional. He spent the majority of his career at Hanscom Airforce Base, where he rose to be a Director of Contracting, working directly with the Pentagon and teaching his craft to young professionals. As a health and fitness enthusiast, Steve could be found spending his lunch breaks working out at the gym on base. Outside of work, Steve enjoyed long bike rides and hiking, including two trips up Mount Fuji in Japan with his daughter Catie. You would often find him finishing the day at local restaurants enjoying dinner and a cold drink, or enjoying music at local hangout spots.
Through his youth Steve played hockey, continuing into his adult life where he played on the Friday Night League and coached PAT Youth Hockey. He was an active volunteer in Boy Scouts Troop 10 of Townsend for many years. He served as president of the Squannacook River Rail Trail. Steve was an active member of St. John's Church in Townsend, MA, attending weekly mass, assisting in counting collection money, and spending years as a CCD teacher.
Steve leaves his three children, Catherine J. Meehan of Milford, NH, Emily A. Meehan of North Attleboro, MA and Michael K. Meehan of Milford, NH; his former wife, Christine J. Williams Meehan of Milford, NH; his mother, Teresa M. Meehan of Townsend; five siblings, Judith Meehan Deutsch and her husband Rory of New York City, Joseph C. Meehan and his wife Nancy of Framingham, Michael P. Meehan of Boston, David D. Meehan and his partner, Ryanne Tessier of Townsend, and Kathleen Meehan Goreham and her husband Joseph of Bedford, NH; his seventh sibling Billy Barrett and several nephews and nieces.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, at 11AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 School St., Townsend. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends at the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., (Rte. 119) Townsend on Friday, September 20, from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday morning prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Squannacook River Rail Trail, c/o Squannacook Greenways, 88 South Harbor Rd, Townsend, MA 01469, a passion to which Steve dedicated many years of his life.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 17, 2019