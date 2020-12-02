1/1
Stephen P. Gudek Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salem, NH

Stephen P. Gudek, Sr., 92 of Salem, NH passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lowell, MA, a son of the late Peter and Mary (Szewczyk) Gudek.

Mr. Gudek has been a resident of Salem since 1959. He grew up in Dracut, MA and graduated from Dracut High School, Class of 1945. He entered the Navy in 1946 and proudly served his country for 20 years during WWII, Korea and Vietnam, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer following a 20 year career. Mr. Gudek went on to found Techneeds Staffing in Salem, a family owned company in its third generation since 1976. He enjoyed golfing, playing sports, woodworking, gardening, wintering in Florida and looked forward to his daily card games at the office, playing cribbage and 45's. He was a loving father and grandfather, but the love of his life was his beloved wife of 65 years; Theresa A. (Auger) Gudek.

He is survived by his sons; Stephen Gudek, Jr. and his wife Linda of Gilford, NH and Kenneth Gudek and his wife Teresa of Salem, his four grandchildren; Stephen III, David, Dannielle and Kenneth, Jr., by his nine great-grandchildren; Stephen, IV, Grace, Olivia, Madison, Hayden, Hunter, Mason, Michael and Meadow, by his loving relatives; Gary and Elaine McCaffrey of Salem and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years; Theresa A. (Auger) Gudek and by his three brothers and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St., Salem, please meet at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Salem. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks are required and social distancing must be followed per CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, P.O. Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061 or donate directly at www.oif.org. The Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, Salem is assisting the family with the arrangements. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com



View the online memorial for Stephen P. Gudek, Sr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Burial
Pine Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
December 1, 2020
Steve and Linda, Ken and Teresa and families. I am so sad to hear about Uncle Steve, He was a wonderful man easy to love. He welcomed me into the family in 1964 and I felt he was the smartest man I had ever met. He enjoyed a wonderful life and loved his family.
Judy Lacoss
Family
December 1, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Denise Dolan
December 1, 2020
Stephen and Linda, I am very sorry for the loss of Mr. Gudek.
Paul Martineau
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
Steve and Ken and Family; Sincere condolences in the loss of your Dad. I first met him when I started working at the Indian Head Bank in Salem Depot in 1978. Remembering the good times you had with him will help bring a smile to your face and ease the pain. My deepest sympathy, Dick Hanlon
Dick Hanlon
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
I will miss my cribbage buddy
Peter DeMinico
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved