Salem, NH
Stephen P. Gudek, Sr., 92 of Salem, NH passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lowell, MA, a son of the late Peter and Mary (Szewczyk) Gudek.
Mr. Gudek has been a resident of Salem since 1959. He grew up in Dracut, MA and graduated from Dracut High School, Class of 1945. He entered the Navy in 1946 and proudly served his country for 20 years during WWII, Korea and Vietnam, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer following a 20 year career. Mr. Gudek went on to found Techneeds Staffing in Salem, a family owned company in its third generation since 1976. He enjoyed golfing, playing sports, woodworking, gardening, wintering in Florida and looked forward to his daily card games at the office, playing cribbage and 45's. He was a loving father and grandfather, but the love of his life was his beloved wife of 65 years; Theresa A. (Auger) Gudek.
He is survived by his sons; Stephen Gudek, Jr. and his wife Linda of Gilford, NH and Kenneth Gudek and his wife Teresa of Salem, his four grandchildren; Stephen III, David, Dannielle and Kenneth, Jr., by his nine great-grandchildren; Stephen, IV, Grace, Olivia, Madison, Hayden, Hunter, Mason, Michael and Meadow, by his loving relatives; Gary and Elaine McCaffrey of Salem and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years; Theresa A. (Auger) Gudek and by his three brothers and one sister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St., Salem, please meet at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Salem. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks are required and social distancing must be followed per CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, P.O. Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061 or donate directly at www.oif.org
. The Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, Salem is assisting the family with the arrangements. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com View the online memorial for Stephen P. Gudek, Sr.