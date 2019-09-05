|
Stephen William Nickles Sr., 83, of Lowell, MA died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Willow Manor Nursing Home. He was married to Mrs. Elaine (Carbonneau) Nickles with whom he celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 25, 2019.
Born in Lowell, MA on March 8, 1936, he was the son of the late Stephen and Alice Nickles; he was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1954.
Stephen owned and operated Steve's Pizza of Lowell, Dino's Subs & Pizza of Lowell, Dracut and Chelmsford and Senior Pizza & Spaghetti O's, of Glendale AZ.
He was a communicant of the former St. Peter's Church of Lowell, MA.
He was a lifetime member of Centralville Sportsmen's Club and the Lowell YMCA.
Stephen was an avid guitarist, belonging to Emeralds, Sparkle Tones, and Crossfire bands.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Stephen J. Nickles of NY, Stephen W. and his wife, Tina Nickles of Dracut, MA and Michael P. and his wife, Pamela (Michaud) Nickles of Lowell, MA; a daughter, Carol Ann Nickles; a sister, Rita Holt of FL; and many grandchildren, among them, Michael, Shawn, Ryan, Justin, Kevin, Makayla, and Dawn.
He was the brother of the late Elizabeth George and Doris Breault.
Stephen W. Nickles Sr. of Lowell, MA died Sept. 3, 2019. Visiting hours Friday, 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Saturday at 8:00Am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a Liturgy of the Word Service at 9:00Am at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut. Burial in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. Memorials may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org. or to an animal rescue league. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 5, 2019