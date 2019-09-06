Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Marguerite D'Youville Church
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Nickles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen W. Nickles Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen W. Nickles Sr. Obituary
Stephen W. Nickles Sr.
of Lowell, MA

Stephen W. Nickles Sr. of Lowell, MA died Sept. 3, 2019. Visiting hours Friday, 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Saturday at 8:00Am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a Liturgy of the Word Service at 9:00Am at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut. Burial in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. Memorials may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org. or to an animal rescue league. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now