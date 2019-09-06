|
Stephen W. Nickles Sr.
of Lowell, MA
Stephen W. Nickles Sr. of Lowell, MA died Sept. 3, 2019. Visiting hours Friday, 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Saturday at 8:00Am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a Liturgy of the Word Service at 9:00Am at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut. Burial in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. Memorials may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org. or to an animal rescue league. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 6, 2019