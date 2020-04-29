Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Steve A. Carter


1953 - 2020
Steve A. Carter Obituary
Former Tewksbury Hospital Employee

TEWKSBURY

Steve A. Carter, age 66, a former longtime resident of Tewksbury, recently of Billerica, passed away at the Lowell General Hospital on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Born in Lowell on December 13, 1953, he was the son of the late Frank E. Carter and the late Betty Ellen (Hobbs) Carter.

He was raised in Tewksbury, and attended Tewksbury schools.

Steve previously worked on the farm at Tewksbury Hospital, where he assisted in the daily chores in caring for the dairy herd, poultry farm, piggery, corn and vegetable gardens.

He is survived by his siblings, Frank E. Carter, Jr., Mark J. Carter and his wife Carolyn, Cheryl A. Chandler and her husband Mark, and Beth E. Carter; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Services for Steve will be private.



View the online memorial for Steve A. Carter
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
