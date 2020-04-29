|
Former Tewksbury Hospital Employee
TEWKSBURY
Steve A. Carter, age 66, a former longtime resident of Tewksbury, recently of Billerica, passed away at the Lowell General Hospital on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Born in Lowell on December 13, 1953, he was the son of the late Frank E. Carter and the late Betty Ellen (Hobbs) Carter.
He was raised in Tewksbury, and attended Tewksbury schools.
Steve previously worked on the farm at Tewksbury Hospital, where he assisted in the daily chores in caring for the dairy herd, poultry farm, piggery, corn and vegetable gardens.
He is survived by his siblings, Frank E. Carter, Jr., Mark J. Carter and his wife Carolyn, Cheryl A. Chandler and her husband Mark, and Beth E. Carter; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Services for Steve will be private.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 29, 2020