|
|
Steven A. Proulx
of Dracut; 39
DRACUT - Steven A. Proulx, 39, of Dracut, died after a hard fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with his brothers at his side.
Born May 15, 1980, in Lowell, he was a son of the late Paul L. Proulx, and the late Honor C. (Medeiros) Proulx. He grew up in Pawtucketville, attended Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Elementary School and graduated from the Greater Lowell Technical High School with the Class of 1998.
He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 17, and worked in sheet metal until illness forced his early retirement. He was a longtime member of the Club Passe-Temps in Lowell, and also worked there as a bartender from time to time.
There was nothing more important in the world to him than his children, he leaves his son, Ian P. Proulx, and his daughter, Ava R. Siebert, both of Lowell. He is also survived by his two brothers, Wayne Proulx, his wife Laura, and their children, Jacob and Dylan, all of Westfield, and Daryl Proulx, his wife Lucy, and their children Honor and Leo all of Ayer. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and his many loyal friends.
PROULX - YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 2 UNTIL 6 P.M. ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 18. HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN ON MONDAY, AUGUST 19 AT 11 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME AND 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT SAINT RITA CHURCH, 158 MAMMOTH ROAD, LOWELL, MA 01854 AT 12 NOON. BURIAL IN LOWELL CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE IN HIS NAME TO THE LOCAL AUTISM . E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2019