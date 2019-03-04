Steven F. Rawley

of Lowell



LOWELL - Steven F. Rawley, 72, passed away, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care Center. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy E. (Cardoza) Rawley.



Steven was born in Boston, on December 22, 1946, a son of the late Charlotte A. (Ahern) and Clifford A. Rawley. Upon his graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and he served his country proudly during Vietnam until he was honorable discharged in 1968.



He worked as a truck driver for Purity Supreme Supermarket until his retirement. He belonged to the Teamsters Union Local 25. In his free time Steven was an avid Boston sports fan, with the N.E. Patriots and the Celtics being his favorites. He also enjoyed his motorcycle and he had a love for antique cars. He also leaves his two King Cavalier Charles Spaniel dogs, Penny and Lexi, that he would lovingly call "His Girls." Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and his great-grandson. His greatest joy in life, was the fact that he loved being the husband of Dorothy. She was the love of his life.



Besides his wife Dorothy of 38 years, Steven is survived and will be deeply missed by his children: Michelle J. Ashton and her fiance Jeff Rolli of Dracut and John C. Rawley and his wife Danielle of Lowell, his grandchildren: Katelynn Ashton, Elizabeth Ashton and Sophie Rolli and his great-grandson: Camden Matusiak.



RAWLEY - Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, March 5th, from 4-7PM, in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His military honors will take place at 7PM, in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home." Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary