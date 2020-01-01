|
Loving husband, father,
grandfather, brother and friend
PELHAM
Steven Francis Petroski, 76, of Pelham, formerly of the Collinsville section of Dracut, died Friday, December 27th at his chalet style home he proudly built himself. He was the beloved husband of Blanche C.(Bergeron) Petroski who survives him and with whom he celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on August 29th of this year.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, June 13, 1943, the oldest son of the late John and the late Josephine (Kozak) Petroski, he attended Dracut schools and was a graduate of Dracut High School in the Class of 1961.
Before retiring, Steve was employed as a machinist with Ametek Aerospace Products in Wilmington, MA for many years.
Steve grew up in the Collinsville section of Dracut. He loved Dracut and loved to reminisce about the olden days of the 1950's including Beaver Brook, his Ford Fairlane and whatever went on in the area of Primrose Hill. He cut wood to heat his home and made from scratch, golumpki and kielbasa. He loved everything outdoors and went hunting, fishing and made amazing trips to Alaska. He was former member of the Pelham Fish & Game Club. He could build anything. He could turn a pile of scrap metal into a battleship. He loved listening to good old classic country music. Steve, perhaps, at his welcoming in Heaven, talked to God, saying, "Thanks, and no offense, but could I be placed in the Polish wing?"
In addition to his wife Blanche, Steve is survived by two children David B. Petroski of Derry, NH and Christine G. Sampson and her husband Anthony of Hudson, NH; two grandchildren Nicholas Porco and Sophia Sampson; two sisters Janice Crosby of Lebanon, NH and Gail Bourque and her husband James of Worcester, MA; a brother Glen Petroski of Port Orchard, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also brother of the late Joan Murphy and Joseph "Bo" Petroski.
PETROSKI
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM on Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:30 immediately followed by his Funeral Service in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gibson Cemetery in Pelham. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Non-Game and Endangered Wildlife Program of N.H. Fish and Game Dept., 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, N.H. 03301-6500. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 1, 2020