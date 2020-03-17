|
DRACUT, MA
Steven J. Cloutier, 68, died peacefully, Saturday, March 14th, at Lowell General Hospital with his family by his side.
Steven was born in Lowell on September 12, 1951, a son of the late Mary (Suprin-Dacey) and Leo J. Cloutier. Upon graduation, Steven enlisted in the US Marines and was a member of the American Legion of Lowell.
Steven was self-employed, working at numerous local establishments.
Steven is survived and will be deeply missed by his son, Steven Cloutier Jr. and his wife Christina along with her children of South Carolina; siblings Ruth Dubey-Leduc of Tyngsboro and Leo Cloutier Jr. of Lowell. Along with several neices and nephews.
He also leave a very dear friend Terry Trzcienski and her family.
He was predeceased by his brother, Patrick Cloutier, who passed away in 2001.
Family would like to thank Palliative Care at Lowell General Hospital Main campus for there support over the past year and his neice Stacey (Cloutier) Herbert.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on WEDNESDAY, March 18th, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit. www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2020