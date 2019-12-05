|
|
Steven "Spike" KaralekasWashington, DC Lawyer,
Passes At The Age Of 77
S. Steven "Spike" Karalekas was born August 10, 1942 in Boston, MA, the youngest in his family. In 1967 he married Tina, the love of his life, whom he leaves behind with his loving siblings and their families: Estelle Stilianos, George Karalekas, Peter Karalekas (Mary), his sister-in-law Jeannie and her husband Walter Whalen and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous godchildren.
Spike a resident of Boston, Washington and Phoenix was the consummate entertainer. He was the life of every party, playing the piano and singing his repertoire of rock and roll tunes to the delight of all of his family, friends and associates. He regaled his countless fans with his wit, humor and ingratiating persona. He was truly unforgettable and loved by everyone who was fortunate enough to be in his company. He generously shared his talent and zest for life with everyone including presidents, politicians, European royalty and astronauts.
He graduated from Swampscott High School in 1960; the United States Naval Academy (B.S. with Honors} in 1965; Indiana University, Robert H. McKinney School of Law (J.D. Cum Laude}, 1970; Harvard University (M.P.A. Magna Cum Laude) 1971; Department of State Foreign Service Institute and Naval War College.
He served on active and reserve duty in the U.S. Navy for 30 years, retiring with the rank of Captain. He was invited to be the master of ceremonies at the recommissioning of the U.S.S. Hornet, the recovery ship for the Apollo II moon mission where he introduced and became lifetime friends with Astronaut Buzz Aldrin.
Spike served on the personal White House staff of President Richard M. Nixon from 1971-1973, and as Chief of Staff to Massachusetts Congressman Paul W. Cronin from 1973-1974 and served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation, Washington, D.C.
Spike had his own law firm in Washington, DC, practicing as a lawyer-lobbyist for over four and a half decades. He represented some of the largest companies in the Country as well as federal and state government agencies and assisted state governments with military base closures and subsequent redevelopment replacement projects and among the many, played a pivotal role in saving the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Conn., from closure in that year's BRAC round.
In July 2008, the city of Chicago recognized Spike for his contributions to the Navy and the City by inscribing his name on the plaque of honor attached to the USS CHICAGO Anchor at the end of Navy Pier. In 2011, he was appointed to the Board of Visitors of Indiana University Law School. Spike received the Department of Defense Outstanding Civilian Service Medal by then Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney and the Secretary of the Navy's Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Navy's highest civilian recognition.
He will be buried with full military honors in his beloved ocean-side home town of Swampscott, MA.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Spike's name to : .
Visiting hours at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 South Common St., Lynn, MA on Saturday 9-11AM. A funeral service will follow the visiting hours at St. George Greek Orthodox Church Saturday, December 7, at 11AM. Interment at Swampscott Cemetery, 400 Essex Street, Swampscott, MA. Relatives and friends are invited. For information and online share condolence with the family, please visit www.Solimine.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 5, 2019