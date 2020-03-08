|
|
Steven P. St. Onge
formerly of Westford
Steven P. St. Onge, born to Norman B. and Elizabeth A. St. Onge and grew up in Westford, MA. Steven was always looking for the balance of life, living and laughing. His quest started in Westford, meandered to Shirley, MA and later moved to St. John, USVI, with his then partner, Jack, where he lived for many years. Following the devastating category Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, Steve and his 4 cats moved to Poway, CA that same year to start a fresh life together with Mike. There he began to make his impression on Mike's family and friends and quickly acquired a whole new group of avid fans. Even though Steve was taken from us way too early in life, he lived his life by example, showing us that the most important things in life are making others feel valued and happy. In keeping with that belief, he gave the gift of life to others by donating his organs. Even in death, Steve was selfless and giving. Steven is is survived by his partner Mike Hadjiaghai of Poway, CA; Laura St. Onge of Sanford, ME; Norman B. St. Onge, Jr. of Big Sky, MT; Norman's daughters, Nicole St. Onge of Dedham, MA and her fiancé Branden Manchester, Kimberly St. Onge of Boston; David and Barbara St. Onge of Carlisle, MA; a large contingency of friends from USVI to Massachusetts to New York to Florida to California. Steven was predeceased by by his parents "Bucky and Liz," and late partner, Jack Wallace.
A Celebration of Steven's Life and his incredible sense of humor and zest for life will be held on a future date with much love, laughter and hugs. In lieu of flowers, please tell someone that "you love them" today, or adopt a cat.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2020