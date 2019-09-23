|
Steven R. Welch, age 20, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Westford.
He was born in Lowell on June 2, 1999, the beloved son of Sandra (Dixon) Welch of Westford and Brian Welch of Naples, FL. Steven received his education through Westford schools and graduated from Westford Academy class of 2018. He was enrolled in a welding class to further his skills in the welding industry.
Steven was employed at Welch Welding & Truck Equipment, Inc. in Chelmsford, a family business. He previously worked for Joe's Towing in Westford. He was a generous, hardworking person who was always there to help anyone in need. Steven was known by many as a "Gentle Giant". He loved riding his Harley and spending time cruising with friends. Steven enjoyed vacationing to warm destinations, such as Aruba, Florida, and Mexico, with his family or friends. Anyone who knew Steven would tell you he was the kindest, sweetest, most genuine person you could ever meet.
Besides his loving parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Judith (St. Pierre) Welch of Naples, FL and his maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Crowell and her husband, Peter of Brookline, NH; a sister, Michelle Welch of Jacksonville, FL; his uncle and aunt, Brad and Sue Welch of Nashua, NH; his cousins, Jason Welch, Tiffany O'Keefe and her husband, Riley, and many dear friends. He was a grandson of the late Richard Welch who passed away in 2015.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Steven's life at ST. CATHERINE OF ALEXANDRIA CHURCH, 107 N. Main St., Westford on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 3 to 8pm. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock at the Church. Interment will be private. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please consider making a donation in Steven's memory to Mass General Neurological ICU Unit, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements are in the care of the J. A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, Westford. To share your thoughts and memories of Steven, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.
