DRACUT
Steven Richard Pelletier, 22 passed away unexpectedly in a fatal motorcycle accident Sunday June 28, 2020.
Steven was born February 18, 1998. The son of Tina Pinkham, Shane Pelletier and Kimmie Zaccagnini. He is survived by his five brothers Sandy, Bryan, Chris, Kyle and Noel; Richard and the late Sandra Pelletier of Dracut, maternal grandparents, Henry Thomas III of Tampa, FL, and Deborah and Kevin Logan of Deland, FL. As well as his God-Parents Johnny Roy and Lisa Santiago. Steven leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that he considered his family. His passions were sports, and music. His personality was big and he could light up any room, wherever he went he was the life of the party. He left you Stevenized! He had a glow that shined from his birth, A Superstar. He shared an unwavering bond with whoever he met. He inspired those around him to be their best selves, live life to the fullest and take risks. Aim high and never sell yourself short. A dare devil who could never turn down a challenge with big dreams to conquer the world and spread good energy. No amount of words can describe the kind of person he was. Honest, Hard-working, generous, sweet and respectful. These are only a few words to describe him and yet still anyone who knew him could go on forever. The love he gave to those around him whether he knew you for five minutes or a century was contagious and genuine. The heart that never stopped growing, he cared for anyone and everyone and was adored by many.
Steven graduated from Dracut High school where he was acknowledged for his magical athleticism. With the exception of Basketball he was an All Star Athlete! He was god tier at football, baseball and track. Untouchable on the field and always working to improve his craft. He went on to play semi-pro football with the Mill City Eagles. Steven will forever live in our hearts, thoughts and memories.
Friends and family may show their respects on Sunday July 5th from 1pm to 5pm at Dracut funeral home you must wear a mask to enter the building No exceptions. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Steven Richard Pelletier