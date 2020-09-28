1/1
Steven Wayne Kolios
1951 - 2020
Dracut

Steven Wayne Kolios, 69, passed away peacefully on September 23 at his home in Alton, New Hampshire after a multi-year battle with kidney cancer.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy (Rose) Kolios; his cherished daughter and best friend, Stephanie Kolios; his adored granddaughter and "favorite little buddy", Trinity Huff; his sister, Amy (Paul) Gagnon; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

The son of the late Paul and Ellen (Lajoie) Kolios, Steve was born and raised in Dracut, Massachusetts along with his two brothers and sister, the late Carl Kolios, Peter Kolios, and Sue Ellen Kolios. After marrying the love of his life, Steve and his wife moved to Merrimack New Hampshire, where they built a beautiful home together and raised their beloved daughter, Stephanie. Family was everything to Steve.

In addition to being a committed husband and father, Steve was exceptionally hard working. He spent most of his career working as an adept Industrial Maintenance Technician for various institutions, including Owens-Brockway and St. Gobain.

Steve had a passion for boating, fishing, trap shooting and motorcycles. He was happiest when he was spending time with his family on Lake Winnie. Steve also loved animals and provided a loving rescue home to many furry and feathered creatures throughout his lifetime. He will always be remembered by family and friends for his huge heart, tender presence, and genuine kindness towards all living things.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no wake or calling hours, and a private memorial service for immediate family members will be held after his cremation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Rd, Laconia, NH 03246. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peaslee Alton Funeral Home - Alton
12 School Street
Alton, NH 03809
(603) 875-3311
September 26, 2020
Nancy and Stephanie, my sincere condolences on the loss of Steve. I will hold you both in my thoughts and prayers❤
Judy Kolios
September 25, 2020
We were blessed to have Steve as a good friend. So many good times! He will missed dearly.
Deepest sympathy Nancy, Stephanie, Trinity ❤
Mitzi and George Skianes
Friend
