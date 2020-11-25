Woburn,MA
Stuart James Huntington, 32, of Woburn, MA., passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
He was born in Mountain View, CA and was the son of James Huntington of Holland Patent, NY and Brenna (Evans) Huntington of Dracut, MA.
Mr. Huntington was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 2007 and attended UMass Lowell after graduation.
Stuart was currently working at Five Guys in Waltham and had previously worked at Boston Market in Chelmsford. When not a work he enjoyed playing video games especially Pokemon Go.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Fred and Vivian Huntington of New Hartford, NY., and two brothers, Kyle Huntington of Easthampton, MA and Richard Lowe of Chelmsford, MA.
There will be a celebration of life at a time to be announced.