formerly of Dracut, MA; 64
NASHUA, NH
Susan A. (Foye) Conroy, 64, a resident of Nashua for the past year and formerly of Dracut, MA, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH surrounded by her loved ones, after a very brief battle with Brain cancer.
A daughter of John Foye of Florida and the late Doris (Hoare) Foye, she was born in Lowell on February 15, 1955. Susan was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1973 and Tewksbury State Hospital School of Nursing. Susan continued her education at the New Hampshire Technical College in Concord, graduating as a registered nurse.
Susan worked as a registered nurse for many years while raising her family. In her leisure time, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, listening to music, especially The Beatles, and enjoyed gardening. Susan lived a life of service and compassion as she volunteered and donated to many worthy causes that were close to her heart such as the Special Olympics.
Besides her father, members of her family include her daughters, Danielle Conroy and Steve Ramos, and Katelyn Conroy and her fiancé Ike Nnama; three grandchildren, Nilo, River and Lola; her sister, Jennifer Foye and her partner Ralph Pendleton; and a niece, Meghan.
Conroy
Calling hours will be held at the FARWELL FUNERAL HOME, 18 Lock Street, Nashua, Sunday, December 15th from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph The Worker Parish, 777 West Hollis Street, Nashua, Monday, December 16th at 10 a.m. Friends are invited to attend.
Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE. (603) 882-0591. www.farwellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019