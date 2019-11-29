|
Susan D. "Nina" (Bertsimas) Kehoe, age 71 passed away unexpectedly Nov 23rd at Boston Medical center. For 51 years, she was the beloved wife of Albert J. Kehoe.
Susan was born in Lowell on September 25 1948, daughter of the late Demetrius and Simone (Bourque) Bertsimas. Susan attended Lowell schools and prior to her retirement was a self employed housekeeper.
Susan was a lively person who loved to dance, spend time with her family and take the occasional trip to the white mountains and Mohegan Sun.
Besides her husband, Albert, Susan is survived by her daughter Tracy Kehoe of Hudson NH, her son Timothy Kehoe and his wife Kimberly of Lowell; three grandchildren, Alexia Cummings, Timothy Kehoe, Jr. and Alyssa Kehoe; her Brother Dennis Bertsimas and sister Carol Bertsimas both of Lowell, Goddaughter Malissa Danforth of Derry NH, her dear friend Linda McMeniman of Lowell. She was the sister of the late Dorothea LaValle.
Visitation will take place on Monday Dec. 2, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the M.R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Funeral Tuesday morning with a Funeral Mass at St. Michael's Church in Lowell (Corner of Bridge St. Rt. 38 & 6th) at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Please see online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com.
