Susan G. Schofield-Madigan, age 63, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Bill Madigan, with whom she has been with for 35 years. She was born in Lowell on April 10, 1957, and was a daughter of the late Gordon and Evelyn (Bourdeau) Schofield. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell Technical High School, where she studied cosmetology. Prior to her retirement, Susan was employed for 35 years as a devoted bus driver for various schools throughout the area. She was a car enthusiast and was a member of the Dracut Road Runners. She also enjoyed crafting, taking car rides up the coast to the beaches, and she loved to sing, especially Patsy Cline. Her greatest joy was spending time in the company of her loving family, especially her adoring "Babies". In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by her son Randy De Paulis and his fiance Meghan Sullivan of Dracut; four daughters, Dawna Mackland-Rivera and her husband Dan of Lawrence, Renee De Paulis and her fiance Chris Lefebvre of Chelmsford, Holly Schofield and her companion William Murphy of Lowell, and Brianne Schofield and her husband Paul Rainville of Lowell; 14 grandchildren, Destiny, Chelsey, Brooklyn, Angelina, Victor, Jr., Jayson, Vanessa, Autumn, Mason, Andersen, Adrianna, Kaison, Antonio, and Madison; a great grandson, Keidon; a brother, Gordon Schofield of Chelmsford; five sisters, Betty Schofield of Fitchburg, Lynda Schofield-Kraus of Maine, Cheryl Schofield of Hudson, NH, Marie Schofield of Hudson, NH, and Vallery Miller of Dracut; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Bryan Schofield and the late Patricia Batchelder.
SCHOFIELD-MADIGAN - Due to restrictions on public gatherings, there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Susan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's memory to , 209 W Central St, Natick, MA 01760. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 29, 2020