longtime resident of Lowell; 62
LOWELL
Susan (Witts) Grand, age 62, a longtime resident of Lowell passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Kevin Grand, her childhood sweetheart since 13 years old. They recently celebrated their 43rd anniversary.
She was born in Lowell on August 11, 1957, and was a daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth "Betty" (Graham) Witts. She was a graduate of Greater Lowell Vocational High School in Tyngsboro.
Sue was currently employed as a production controller by BAE Systems in Nashua, NH for the last 11 years, where she carried various positions in the company.
She was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church and was a member of the Centralville Social Club and the East End Club, all in Lowell.
During Sue's life, she enjoyed bingo, bowling, skiing, and crossword puzzles. She loved cooking, especially her annual Golumpki day, and spending time in the company of her loving family. Over the last 7 years, she loved spending her summers camping at the Whispering Pines in Newton, NH. The holidays were always Sue's favorite enjoying family parties, lifetime movies, and decorating her beautiful home.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Megan Grand of Hudson, NH; her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Rob Shute of Dracut; a granddaughter Grace Grand and another grandchild on the way; brothers, Michael Witts and his wife Katie of Lowell, Walter "Bud" Witts, Jr. and his fiancé Susan Pollini of Wolfeboro, NH, and Joseph Witts and his wife Susan of Deerfield, NH; sisters, Elizabeth "Beth" Tanguay of Lowell, Nancy Zabbo and her husband Dan of Dracut, Karen Farrell of Clermont, FL, and Christine "Chrissy" Savard and her husband Tim of Lowell; sisters-in-law Joanne Grand of Chelmsford, and the late Frances Grand of Lowell; brothers-in-law, Raymond Grand of Lowell, Mark Grand and his wife Cheryl of Nashua, NH, Stephen Grand and his wife Jean of Lowell, Roger Tanguay of Lowell, and the late Jack Farrell of Lowell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
GRAND
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sue's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Sunday from 2:00 until 6:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's memory to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or at Heart.org. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 21, 2019