Susan K. (Goodwin) Burke
longtime resident of Westford, MA

TEMPLETON

Susan K. (Goodwin) Burke, of E. Templeton, MA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 27, 2020. She was 71 years old.

She was born to the late William and Marjorie (Feeley) Goodwin, October. 16, 1948, in Medford, MA. Susan graduated from Westford Academy in 1967. She lived with her sister, Patricia Carroll in E. Templeton, MA.

Susan is survived by her sister Patricia Carroll of E. Templeton, MA; brothers William Goodwin of Townsend and Kenneth Goodwin of Townsend; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Catharine Burke of Merrimack, NH; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon & Todd Flaherty of Townsend, MA; and her grandchildren, David Burke Jr., Jeffrey Burke, Faith Burke, Connor Flaherty, Amanda Crocker, Jonathan Crocker, and Haley Watson.

Susan was a dedicated mother and treasured her role as Nana - immensely proud of her beautiful grandchildren. Throughout her life Susan loved music, drawing, needlepoint, and reading. A long time resident of Westford, MA, Susan spent various years working at the Westford Water Department and Hanscom Air Force Base.

Burke

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1 P.M. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon. Due to the corona virus pandemic, precautionary measure will be in place including social distancing and the use of non-medical masks for all, who attend.

Memorial donations may be made to to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA 01701.

www.stone-ladeau.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
978-297-0077
