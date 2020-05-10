Chelmsford
Susan ("Suzy") L. Eckhardt, 70, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital. She was born on July 27, 1949 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late James Himes and Helen (Lutz) Himes who currently resides in Framingham, MA. Suzy graduated from Framingham South High School Class of 1967 and attended Syracuse University. She worked at Lighthouse School in North Chelmsford as a Bio-Educational Facilitator retiring after 25 years. Special Education was close to her heart and considered the staff and students as her second family. Suzy had the patience of a saint. She was an avid gardener and loved the Ocean. Suzy always had an open door for animals in need of a home. Suzy was well-known for her infinite capacity for compassion, understanding, forgiveness, and above all, unconditional love. She had a smile that could light up a room and her laughter was contagious. Suzy was known as "Suzy Sunshine" to her close friends and family, and she was the best "Mama Bear" in the world to her two girls. In addition to her Mother, Suzy leaves her two loving and devoted daughters; Heidi Eckhardt of Chelmsford, MA and Melissa Wood of Gilbert, AZ, her brother, Eric Himes of Framingham, MA and her sister, Laurie Taylor of Norwood, MA. Suzy will be missed dearly by her family, friends, and everyone who knew her.
A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Lighthouse School Inc., 25 Wellman Avenue, North Chelmsford, MA 01863. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.