Susan P. (Cox) Landry, 52, a Lowell resident, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Lowell on September 29, 1967, she was a daughter of the late Robert J. and Patricia A. (Herlihy) Cox.
Susan leaves three children, Daniel Landry, Nicholas Landry and his fiancé Lauren Janowicz and Alexia Landry, all of Dracut; three brothers, Mark Cox of Lowell, Brian Cox and his wife Nancy of Nashua, NH and Stephen Cox and his wife Erin of Chelmsford; a dear friend, Susan Cox of Nashua, NH.
Relatives and friends are invited to Sue's Memorial Visitation on Tuesday at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 6 until 8 PM. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.come.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020