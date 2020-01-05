Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan P. (Cox) Landry


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan P. (Cox) Landry Obituary
of Lowell; 52

Lowell

Susan P. (Cox) Landry, 52, a Lowell resident, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Lowell on September 29, 1967, she was a daughter of the late Robert J. and Patricia A. (Herlihy) Cox.

Susan leaves three children, Daniel Landry, Nicholas Landry and his fiancé Lauren Janowicz and Alexia Landry, all of Dracut; three brothers, Mark Cox of Lowell, Brian Cox and his wife Nancy of Nashua, NH and Stephen Cox and his wife Erin of Chelmsford; a dear friend, Susan Cox of Nashua, NH.

LANDRY

Relatives and friends are invited to Sue's Memorial Visitation on Tuesday at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 6 until 8 PM. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.come.



View the online memorial for Susan P. (Cox) Landry
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -