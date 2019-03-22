Suzanne A. Barette

of Chelmsford MA



CHELMSFORD, MA - Suzanne A. Barette, resident of Chelmsford MA, died Monday the 18th of March 2019 after a long battle with dementia that robbed her of the joys of life too early.



Born in 1941 in Montreal, Quebec, she grew up in Quebec City, Quebec and moved to the United States in the 1960's to pursue a lifelong career as a Registered Nurse. She was preceded in death by her parents Lukin and Florence Barette.



Suzanne began her career and started her family in California. She later settled with her family in Chelmsford, MA, where she was a labor & delivery nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in the 1980's and then a Hospice Nurse & Patient Care Coordinator for the Visiting Nurse Association of Greater Lowell until she retired.



Travel, family and friends were her passions. She was fortunate to be able to travel the world (Egypt, Africa, South America, Europe, Russia, Vietnam, Australia, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, Dubai), and spend memorable times with family and friends during summers on Cape Cod/Vermont and winters skiing in Canada. She was always looking forward to her next trip. Known as "Mimi" to her six grandchildren she was the Rummikub queen, a game enjoyed by her family and friends to this day.



Suzanne is survived by her former husband, David Young of McComb, Misissippi, who selflessly helped care for her for several years until her death; her two children, Lisa Sheehan (Matthew) and their children Luke, Benjamin and Samantha of Chelmsford, MA and Brandon Young (Barbara) and their three children Keagan, Parker and Charlotte of Wauwatosa, WI, as well as her best childhood friend, Louise Van Den Abeele and many nieces and nephews in Canada.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Montreal, Canada. In lieu of memorials, Suzanne would want for you to have a good meal with family or friends, take that trip you have been delaying, or just play a good practical joke on the unsuspecting. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary