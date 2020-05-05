former longtime Lowell resident
DRACUT - Suzanne A. Dion, age 69, a resident of Dracut and former longtime Lowell resident died unexpectedly Sunday, April 19, 2020 at The Arbors at Dracut.
She was born in Lowell on August 8, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Norman L. and Dolores C. (Lussier) Dion.
She was a graduate of St. Louis School in Lowell and earned her bachelor's degree in English from Rivier College in Nashua, NH and her master's degree in library science from Simmons College in Boston.
Prior to her retirement in 2016, Suzanne was employed for 43 years by the Lowell Sun, with the last 15 years as the paper's editor of the lifestyle and special sections.
She was an avid reader and was a die-hard Lowell Spinners and Boston Red Sox fan. She also loved going to the theater, especially Stephen Sondheim's musicals and all things Peanuts, especially Charlie Brown and Snoopy.
Suzanne was a devoted parishioner of St. Francis Parish in Dracut.
She served on the board of directors for Girls Incorporated of Greater Lowell and the Pollard Memorial Library Foundation.
Suzanne is survived by her brother, Norman Dion of Morristown VT; a sister-in-law, Maggie (Glanville) Dion of Morristown VT; two aunts, including Benita (Lussier) Bragan of Hampstead NH, and Anita Dion of Los Angeles; and many cousins, including Lisa (Bragan) LaRochelle and her husband Paul LaRochelle of Hampstead NH, both of whom cared for Suzanne during her illness, Timothy Bragan of Lowell, Janice (Dion) Desrosiers of Amherst NH, Robert Dion of Methuen, Richard Dion of Lowell, Paul Dion of Dracut, Mark Dion of Tyngsboro, Ann-Marie (Dion) Whiting of Gardner, Jacqueline (Dion) Breault of Largo FL, Janet Dion of Hermosa Beach CA, Nancy (Dion) Maille of Davenport FL, Frank Dion of Dracut; several god children; and several dear friends and work colleagues.
DION - Suzanne's graveside service will be private in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Suzanne's memory to Girls Incorporated of Greater Lowell. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com..
Published in Lowell Sun from May 5 to May 31, 2020.