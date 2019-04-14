|
Suzanne E. Thissell
August 12, 1956 - March 30, 2019
Sue was a longtime resident of Billerica graduating from BMHS with the class of 1974 and later moved to Boxborough. She was a kind and selfless person, always giving and asking for nothing in return. Sue enjoyed sports, was a die-hard Red Sox fan and was active in Billerica Women's Softball League. Having done years of research, Sue was the go-to genealogist of the immediate and extended family. She loved children especially her nieces and nephews. She was an aunt so special to Nate, Noah and Nicole, that to them and all their friends, she was simply Auntie, without the need for further identification. She managed a dog kennel for a number of years as well as walked and dog sat routinely for many, most fondly Daisy, Ruby, Grant and Benson.
Sue is survived by her mother, Jacqueline; brothers Frank III and Eric; sisters Jackie and Cathy; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Frank Jr; brothers Clifford and Robert; and dear nephew Noah.
At Sue's request all services will be held privately.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 14, 2019