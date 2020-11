Loving sister, aunt; 71LOWELLSuzanne I. Guilbeault, 71, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 following a period of declining health.Born in Lowell on March 11, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Irene (Simoneau) Guilbeault.Suzanne was educated in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School.Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a group leader for the Raytheon Corporation at their Andover and South Lowell facilities.An avid Bruins fan, she and her sisters had season tickets to the Boston Bruins since 1974.A well seasoned traveler, she had 416 days on Cruise ships of various destinations.She was one of a family of seven which included, Donald, Richard, Robert, Constance, Georgette and her twin sister, Jeannine Guilbeault; also several nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be private. Services entrusted to the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA 01850. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com