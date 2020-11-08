1/
Suzanne I. Guilbeault
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving sister, aunt; 71

LOWELL

Suzanne I. Guilbeault, 71, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 following a period of declining health.

Born in Lowell on March 11, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Irene (Simoneau) Guilbeault.

Suzanne was educated in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a group leader for the Raytheon Corporation at their Andover and South Lowell facilities.

An avid Bruins fan, she and her sisters had season tickets to the Boston Bruins since 1974.

A well seasoned traveler, she had 416 days on Cruise ships of various destinations.

She was one of a family of seven which included, Donald, Richard, Robert, Constance, Georgette and her twin sister, Jeannine Guilbeault; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be private. Services entrusted to the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA 01850. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Suzanne I. Guilbeault


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved