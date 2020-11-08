Loving sister, aunt; 71
LOWELL
Suzanne I. Guilbeault, 71, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Born in Lowell on March 11, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Irene (Simoneau) Guilbeault.
Suzanne was educated in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a group leader for the Raytheon Corporation at their Andover and South Lowell facilities.
An avid Bruins fan, she and her sisters had season tickets to the Boston Bruins since 1974.
A well seasoned traveler, she had 416 days on Cruise ships of various destinations.
She was one of a family of seven which included, Donald, Richard, Robert, Constance, Georgette and her twin sister, Jeannine Guilbeault; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be private.