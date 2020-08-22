Singer, traveler, educator,
Suzanne (White) Kemper, 91, a resident of Acton, died peacefully Tuesday, August 18, 2020, surrounded by love and family. She was married for 25 years to Robert Kemper, who died in 1980.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1929, she was the daughter of Herbert and Ruth (Staples) White. She graduated with degrees in music and library science from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University).
She was the Chief Librarian for Public Services and Collection Development of the North Adams State College Library (now Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts) for 31 years, until her retirement in 1993. Suzanne previously resided in Chelmsford, Lowell, Winthrop, and Williamstown, MA, where she lived for 34 years.
Her principal interest was music, and she was active as a soprano soloist with premier performances of works by several noted, contemporary composers. Suzanne performed with the Wheeling, WV Symphony Orchestra, was the soprano soloist in the Brahms' Requiem with the Pittsburgh Downtown Chorale and Pittsburgh Symphony, and held solo recitals in New York, Williamstown, Pittsburgh, and Greece.
Suzanne enjoyed traveling and spent winters in Mexico from 1986 until recent years. She also lived for extended periods in Paris, Florence, and the island of Paros in Greece. While at North Adams State College, she was a member of the Faculty Association's Board from its inception until her retirement. She was the first recipient of the Association's Senior Faculty Award, in 1984. The award has been given annually since and is voted on by the faculty members. She was also a member of the Williamstown Democratic Town Committee.
She is survived by four children, Garland Kemper and her husband Richard Warner of Lowell, MA, Charles Kemper and his wife Ann Madden of Burlington, VT, Alison Kemper and her wife Joyce Barnett of Toronto, ON, and James Kemper and his wife Carole, of Adams, MA. She also leaves six much loved grandchildren: Matthew Warner (Sarah Hayes), Timothy Warner (Kim Eunyoung), Hannah Shkvorets (Maksym Shkvorets), Robert Barnett-Kemper, James Kemper (Amanda Kemper), and Gina Lemieux (David Lemieux), and her beloved great-grandchildren, Quinn, Lizzie, Jamie, Bobby, Xander, and Briar. She is also survived by a sister, Louise Byers and her husband Daniel of Westborough, MA, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Suzanne will also be deeply missed by friends she made throughout her life and all over the world.
At Suzanne's request, there are no calling hours and burial will be held in Williamstown when it is safe for everyone to attend. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854 (www.lowellgeneral.org
), or the Williamstown Public Library, 1095 Main Street, Williamstown, MA 01267. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.