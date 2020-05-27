Suzanne M. Bertrand
1949 - 2020
Vietnam War Era Veteran

TEWKSBURY: Suzanne M. Bertrand, age 71, a resident of Tewksbury for 20 years, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada on April 4, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Olive (Gosselin) Bertrand.

Suzanne was raised in Berlin, NH, and graduated from Notre Dame High School.

In 1969, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War at the Chelsea Naval Hospital. She was awarded several decorations for her active duty service including the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

Following her honorable discharge from active duty, she attended Merrimack College, where she received her Bachelors' Degree.

Suzanne was employed as a Teacher by Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody for many years until her retirement.

Most recently, she worked at the Shell Service Station at the corner of Shawsheen and Main Street in Tewksbury.

She enjoyed reading, any type of technology i.e. computers, phones and playing on both. She liked to repair things such as broken objects, screens, toys, etc.

Suzanne is survived by her sister, Rochelle Hastings of Tewksbury; also her niece, Kimberly Hastings, her boyfriend Wally Sullivan, three grand nephews, Jacob & Colby Brooks and Ryan Sullivan. She also leaves lots of cousins from New Hampshire, Maine and Mass.

Due to current public health circumstance, services for Suzanne will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, 265 Franklin St., Boston, MA 02110. Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, MA 01876, Attn: Bertrand Family, or by leaving a condolence at www.farmeranddee.com



View the online memorial for Suzanne M. Bertrand


Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
