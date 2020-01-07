|
Suzanne P. (Gagnon) Popoloski Kenney, 72, of Dracut, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital after a long illness. She was the widow of the late Paul Kenney who passed away in 1991 and the late Andrew Popoloski who passed away in 2008.
A daughter of the late Lucien Gagnon and the late Rita Gagnon, she was born October 29, 1947,in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools.
She made her home in the City for most of her lifetime, moving to Dracut more recently. She worked as a circuit board assembler for Wang Laboratories, and had worked in the shoe manufacturing factories in her younger days.
Suzanne loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved shopping and vacationing especially to Hawaii, or taking a cruise.
Her survivors include her children, Thomas Kenney and his wife, Debbie, of Pelham, NH, and Kevin Kenney and his wife, Sue, of Salisbury; her nine grandchildren , Freddy Souliotis, Jacob Kenney, Kelsey Kenney, TJ Kenney, Ashley Kenney, Kayla Kenney, Kevina Kenney and Monica Reyes and her grand daughter and caregiver Brianna Reyes-Castillo and her husband Juan Pablo; her two great-granddaughters Jennibeth and Yanibel Castillo; her sisters, Betty Jussaume and her husband, Armand, of Dracut, Sandra Lebaropoulos and her husband, John, of Lowell, and Linda Goyette of Dracut; her brother-in-law, John Borba of Lowell;
as well as the many special friends she made during her stay at DYouville Senior Care Center who survive her.
She was also the mother of the late Angela Kenney, and Eric Kenney, and a sister of the late Pat Borba.
