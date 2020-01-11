|
Sylvia L. (Blood) Shakley RN
of Chelmsford; 78
Sylvia L. (Blood) Shakley RN, age 78, of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 9, 2020.
Born in Nashua, NH she was the daughter of the late Donald and Aldie (Elliot) Blood. She was the loving wife of 57 years to Lewis (Bud) P. Shakley. Sylvia leaves behind two children and their spouses, Scott and Laurie of Litchfield, CT and Todd and Kathy of Litchfield, NH. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Brittany of Middletown CT, Tara of Medford MA, Adam of Litchfield, NH and one sister, Noel Delarme of Pepperell, MA. She was also the sister of the late Priscilla Carson and brother Donald Blood Jr.
SHAKLEY - Sylvia L. (Blood), RN, age 78, of Chelmsford. January 9, 2020. Graveside Services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 14 at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Cemetery, 40 Heald St., Pepperell, MA. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Contributions in Sylvia's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. (www.alzfdn.org). Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 11, 2020