Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church
180 Old Westford Road
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church
180 Old Westford Road
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Takouhy Aghazarian Obituary
of Lowell LOWELL Takouhy Aghazarian, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Minas Aghazarian who died in 1979.

Born in Alexandrette, Syria, she was the daughter of the late Avedis and Elmasd (Kludjian) Geukjian.

Takouhy was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She leaves her children; Shake Tokatlian and her husband Leon of Pelham, NH, Sossy Jeknavorian and her husband Armen of Chelmsford, Mary Guthrie and her husband Frank of Pasadena, CA, Arda Melanson of Hull and Arpy Aghazarian of Hull, as well as eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was sadly predeceased by her sisters Victoria Balian and Flora Jeknavorian and her brother, Emmanuel Keukjian. Aghazarian Visiting hours will be held on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, 180 Old Westford Road, CHELMSFORD. Her Funeral Service will begin at 11 o'clock followed by interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, 180 Old Westford Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Arrangement have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online guestbook visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2019
