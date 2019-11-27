|
Canterbury, NH
Tammy A. Cote, age 47, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a brief battle with cancer. For 22 years, she was the beloved wife of Jeff Cieboter.
She was born in Lowell on Dec. 26, 1971, daughter of Bruce and Connie (Napier) Cote of Hudson, NH. Tammy was raised in Dunstable and graduated from the Greater Lowell Technical High School. She lived most of her adult life in New Hampshire.
Tammy enjoyed shopping, especially at flea markets and yard sales and also had a great love for animals. Her greatest joy was spending time with her son Andrew as well as her family.
Besides her husband, Jeff and her father and mother, Bruce and Connie, she is survived by her son, Andrew Cote of Canterbury; her grandmother, Muriel Napier of Derry, NH; two sisters, Amanda Forman and her husband David and Becky Klier and her husband Adam, all of Hudson, NH; a brother, Joey Eastman and his wife, Kaitlin of Merrimack, NH; a niece, Aubrey Klier; three nephews, Mitchell Forman, Caleb Klier and Brody Eastman; also many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Arrangements - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Tammy's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 2 to 5pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tammy's memory to your local animal shelter. To share your thoughts and memories of Tammy, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
