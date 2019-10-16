|
|
of Lowell; 48
LOWELL
Tanya (Stancil) Cameron, age 48, a resident of Lowell died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side following a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Staten Island, New York on March 4, 1971, the daughter of Marianne (Krogh) Stancil of Fortson, GA and the late Robert Stancil. Tanya earned her associates degree from Middlesex Community College, and her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Social Psychology from University of Massachusetts at Lowell.
Prior to her illness, Tanya was employed as the Bridging the Gap Director for the Salvation Army in Lowell. This program was Tanya's calling in life, a youth diversion program for at risk youth. She worked to teach life skills and connect youth with mentors. Prior to this position, she was employed as the head cook at the Salvation Army in Lowell and for the Salvation Army Camp Wonderland in Sharon, MA during the summer months. Earlier in her career she was employed by the Seymour Osman Community Center in Dover, NH.
Tanya and her daughters were also very dedicated and active Soldiers at the Salvation Army in Lowell. They volunteered countless hours, doing things such as collecting, organizing, and distributing food and toys around the holidays. Tanya was also a volunteer with the Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Canteen Truck. Spending time in the company of her loving family was the most important thing in life for Tanya, whether it be being a dance mom, spending time at the lake in Barrington, NH, or taking family vacations, especially to the Bahamas. She also loved going to the theater.
In addition to her mother, Tanya is survived by her two daughters, Alivia Rayne Cameron and Savannah Wynter Cameron, both of Lowell; her two sons, Andre Lyron Cameron of Fort Worth, TX and Jaimen Marquise Cameron of Sebago, ME; several former foster children; a sister, Nicole Conroy and her husband Tyler of Barrington, NH; two brothers, Robert Stancil, Jr. of Dover, NH and Erik Stancil of and his wife Celice of Salina, KS; the father of her children, Andre Paul Cameron of Boston; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
CAMERON
It being her wish, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tanya's Celebration of Life Service at the Salvation Army, 150 Appleton St., Lowell, MA on Friday at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tanya's memory to benefit her children at www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-tanya-cameron.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Tanya (Stancil) Cameron
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 16, 2019