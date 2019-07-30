|
Ted (Edwin) Litchfield, husband and father, Red Sox fan, cat enthusiast, died July 23 at the age of 72. The son of the late Lowell and Olive (Lester), Ted grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School and Northeastern University. He worked as a mechanical engineer and spent the last 26 years of his career at MIT Lincoln Laboratory. He also raised five children with humor, which was occasionally appreciated. He retired to The Villages in Florida to focus on golf and his cats. Some of his proudest late-life achievements were his several holes-in-one. He belonged to the Red Sox Nation and The Villages Straight Shooters clubs. He is loved and missed by his wife Linda (Degou Palumbo), and kids Kristin (Steve), Brad (Carrie), Greg, Nicole (David), and Ashley (Rob), siblings Leigh (Molly) and Charline (Jon), and three grandchildren: Katie, Joey, and Damian.
A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later time. In lieu of flowers, rememberances can be made to the Jimmy Fund or the Humane Society/SPCA of Sumter County.
