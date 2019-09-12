Lowell Sun Obituaries
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. ANTHONY'S CHURCH
893 CENTRAL ST.
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Teresa B. DaSilva

Teresa B. DaSilva Obituary
of Lowell; 89

LOWELL

Teresa B. (Bettencourt) DaSilva, 89, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston after a brief illness. She was the widow of the late Jose De Carmo Dasilva who died August 10, 1995 while vacationing in Graciosa, Azores. They had celebrated their Forty Fourth Wedding Anniversary prior to his passing.

A daughter of the late Jose B. Lobao and the late Luisa L. (DaSilva) Bettencourt, she was born December 28, 1929, in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal where she was raised and educated. In 1966 she and her family relocated to the United States.

She made her home on Chapel Street since 1966, and was a devoted member of St. Anthony's Church, was active in many ways with the Church, and walked to Church almost every day. Teresa was a strong, independent woman and always kept busy. She loved time spent with her family and friends, and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, and shopping.

A talented seamstress, she worked in many of the Textile Factories in Lowell, notably for Jay Dress for many years.

She is survived by her son, Walter B. Silva and his wife, Maria, of Lowell; her daughter, Nisalda Nobert and her husband, James, of Hudson, NH; her grandchildren Walter DaSilva of Manchester, NH, Jerry DaSilva of Belvidere, TN, Steven Silva of Lowell, Sarah Nobert of Merrimack, NH, and Kristina Silva of Lowell; her five great grandchildren, Hailey, Taylor, Zachary, Kennadee, and Bazel; and many nieces, nephews and friends as well as her extended family in the Lowell Area, Graciosa, and Canada.

She was also a sister of the late Cecilia Silva, the late Joao Bettencourt, and the late Frank Lobao.

DaSilva

ON SATURDAY MORNING, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS 9 UNTIL 11 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. ANTHONY'S CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL ST., LOWELL AT 12 NOON. FOLLOWED BY BURIAL.



View the online memorial for Teresa B. DaSilva
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 12, 2019
