Loving wife and mother LOWELL, MA Teresa K. (Hayes) Hogan, 92, passed peacefully at Lowell General Hospital on Saturday, March 16th, in the comfort of her family.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Thomas P. Hogan of Lowell.



Teresa was born July 3, 1926 in Lowell, Mass, a daughter of the late Timothy Joseph and Rita (Collins) Hayes of Lowell, MA.



She attended Lowell schools and graduated from Lowell High, Class of 1943.



Shortly after marrying Thomas in 1950, the couple moved to Syracuse, NY and then to Pittsburgh, PA. They came back to Lowell in the early 50's, started a family and raised their four children in the house they still share.



Once the children were all in school, Teresa returned to the work force and was a secretary at Greater Lowell Regional Vocational High School for many years.



Upon their retirement, Tom and Teresa toured the country in their beloved motorhome that Teresa named 'Christy'.



Teresa lived a full and independent life. She loved to converse, especially about politics, was a voracious reader and was a trend-setter in frequenting consignment shops! She was generous of heart and was always delivering a stew to a sick friend or neighbor or a baby present to the newest baby in the family or neighborhood.



She was an advocate for those suffering with mental illness and was an active member of the Lowell Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill).



Besides her husband Thomas, Teresa is survived by her daughter, Maureen Hogan and her husband, Andy Riebs of York, Maine; her daughter Ann T Hogan of Malden, MA; her sisters-in-law, Sister Timothy Marie Hogan, Sisters of Charity (Halifax) of Wellesley Hills, MA and Liz Hogan of Buffalo, NY and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her two sons, Tom Hogan and Joe Hogan. HOGAN Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Thursday, March 21st at O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in Lowell, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, March 22nd, at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 East Merrimack St., Lowell, MA at 11 A.M. with burial to follow at St Mary's Cemetery in Tewksbury, MA. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the National Alliance of the Mentally Ill of Greater Lowell, 391 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.







