Teresa K. (Hayes) Hogan Obituary
Teresa K. (Hayes) Hogan
of Lowell

In Lowell, MA, March 16, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, Teresa K. (Hayes) Hogan, 92, of Lowell, beloved wife of Thomas P. Hogan. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Thursday, March 21st at O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in Lowell, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, March 22nd, at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 East Merrimack St., Lowell, MA at 11 A.M. with burial to follow at St Mary's Cemetery in Tewksbury, MA.

E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the National Alliance of the Mentally Ill of Greater Lowell. 391 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
