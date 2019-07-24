|
Teresa (Maguire) Moran, 86, of Chelmsford passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 surrounded by her four children. Born on November 21, 1932 in County Leitrim, Ireland, she was the youngest of 11 to parents Dominick and Catherine Maguire.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Michael Moran. She is survived by her children: Linda Moran and John Migliorini of Chelmsford, Charlotte and Peter Ott of Stow, Michael and Danielle Moran of Harvard, Cindy Moran and Tom Vanderhoeven of Longmont, CO, her ten grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
