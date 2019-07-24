Lowell Sun Obituaries
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Parish
25 North Rd.
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Teresa (Maguire) Moran


1932 - 2019
Teresa (Maguire) Moran
of Chelmsford

Chelmsford

Teresa (Maguire) Moran, 86, of Chelmsford passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 surrounded by her four children. Born on November 21, 1932 in County Leitrim, Ireland, she was the youngest of 11 to parents Dominick and Catherine Maguire.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Michael Moran. She is survived by her children: Linda Moran and John Migliorini of Chelmsford, Charlotte and Peter Ott of Stow, Michael and Danielle Moran of Harvard, Cindy Moran and Tom Vanderhoeven of Longmont, CO, her ten grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Moran

Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St. Chelmsford. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11 am at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery. For full obituary visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM



Published in Lowell Sun on July 24, 2019
