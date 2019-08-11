|
|
a longtime Lowell resident
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Teresa R. (Roux) Harkins, 88, a longtime Lowell resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth P. Harkins for 56 years.
Born in Lowell, January 25, 1931 to Arthur Joseph and Georgianna (Forbes) Roux. She was the second youngest of their twelve children. She graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsboro in 1948 and the Lowell Commercial College in 1951. She married her husband Ken in 1954 and worked alongside him at Ken Harkins Real Estate and Auctioneers while raising their children in Lowell MA. She retired in 1993, splitting her time between residences in Nashua, NH and Naples, FL. She was an avid gardener, tennis player, cook, and painter.
Mrs. Harkins is survived by her five children: Kevin F. Harkins and his wife, Janet, of Atkinson, NH, Michael R. Harkins and his wife, Caryn, of Park City, UT, Cecilia J. Moses and her husband, James, of Methuen, MA; Diane H. Lincoln and her husband, James, of Lowell, MA, and James P. Harkins and his wife, Joan, of Seattle, WA; 11 grandchildren, Renee Harkins, Ryan Harkins, Patrick Harkins, Courtney Harkins, Spencer Harkins, Meghan Moses, Meredith Moses, Elizabeth Lincoln, Andrew Lincoln, Alec Harkins, and Wes Harkins; 1 great-grandchild, Kennedy Anne Harkins Johnson; her sister Patricia Touhy of Lowell, MA; and predeceased by her husband Ken Harkins and her 11 brother and sisters.
Harkins
ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS 8 UNTIL 10 AM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK STREET, LOWELL AT 11 AM. BURIAL IN ST. MARY CEMETERY. MEMORIALS IN HER NAME TO RARA, 295 HIGH ST., LOWELL, MA 01852. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
View the online memorial for Teresa R. (Roux) Harkins
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 11, 2019