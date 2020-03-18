|
Terri L. (Flibotte) Westaway
formerly of Tewksbury, MA; 62
Terri L. (Flibotte) Westaway, age 62, a resident of Lady Lake, Florida, previously from Tewksbury, MA, passed away peacefully after losing her battle with cancer on March 10, 2020.
Terri was born on September 3, 1957 in Lowell, Massachusetts to the late Mavis (Jordan) Flibotte and the late Leo Flibotte.
Terri is survived by her son, Joshua Westaway, and his wife, Jen; son Jarod Westaway; sister Calla Baxter and her husband, Arthur; sister Rondi Forest; sister Marybeth Blake and her husband Dave; nieces Mariah Toomy; Haley Mandell; Kelsie Forest and nephews Joseph McArdle and Donny Blake.
Terri graduated from Tewksbury high school in 1975. She worked as an administrative assistant and had her own catering business for several years.
Terri was always a loving mother and cared deeply for her two sons. Second to her love for her sons, was her love for dogs. Terri and her own dog, McGruff, were inseparable. Terri also enjoyed spending time with her friends, loved driving her golf cart and never missed the daily gatherings at the Water Oak dog park. Cooking was important to Terri and she was happiest when she had a kitchen full of guests to feed. She was also the first one to bring a meal to a sick neighbor or offer to help someone with a ride or an errand.
The family would like to thank all of Terri's friends in the Water Oak Community for your friendship over the years and especially for your continued support and care of Terri during the last several months. She truly loved each of you as family.
A cremation and private memorial service will be held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind at www.guidedogs.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 18, 2020