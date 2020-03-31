Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Badger Funeral Homes
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Service
Private
Westlawn Cemetery
7 New Estate Road
Littleton, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry A. (Douglas) Tracy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry A. (Douglas) Tracy Obituary
longtime resident of Littleton

Terry A. (Douglas) Tracy, 72 and a longtime resident of Littleton passed away peacefully on Friday morning, March 27, 2020. She was the wife of Peter G. Tracy.

Terry was born on March 9, 1948 in Manchester, NH, daughter to the late Robert and Barbara (Evans) Douglas. She attended Gordon College, earning a Bachelors degree in elementary education. She then went on to earn her Masters Degree in special education from Fitchburg State College. It is said that it takes someone special to teach someone special. Terry followed her calling to be a reading, math and special education teacher at C.A.S.E in Acton and Brandon Treatment Center in Natick where she touched many lives; students and colleagues alike. In her spare time Terry enjoyed going to the beach, parties with her friends, home decorating, traveling, ice cream at Kimball's and spending time with her friends and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

In addition to her husband Peter, Terry is survived by her son, Benjamin and his wife Sharla of Chelmsford as well as her grandchildren; Aiden, Kaela and Noah.

Terry was sadly predeceased by her brother, Steve Douglas.

Tracy

As a result of the ongoing health crisis in our community and with a genuine concern for their friends and family, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday April 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton, which will be live streamed over the internet so that all may gather without boundaries to honor, remember and celebrate Terry's life. A link will be provided on badgerfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in her name to one of the following organizations who help the poor by providing loans to assist them in starting businesses to support themselves:

Hope International: https://www.hopeinternational.org/

Grameen America: https://www.grameenamerica.org/

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit www.badgerfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Terry A. (Douglas) Tracy
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Badger Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -