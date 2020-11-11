Loving Wife, Sister, Aunt
Terry Ann (Fassas) Fontana, a longtime resident of Lowell, died peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, in Lowell, with her devoted husband of 34 years at her side, aged 70 years.
Born in Lowell on November 23, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Peter G. and Stella (Arvinitas) Fassas. She received her early education in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of Lowell High School. Terry furthered her education at Northeastern University in Boston, where she earned a degree in medical technology.
Terry began her career at Lexington Medical Laboratories. After several years, she became employed as a medical technologist at the office of Doctor N. John Fontana II in Nashua. Terry was also a manager at Sephora. Terry and Dr. John later married, and on September 21, 2020, they joyfully celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary.
Terry was extremely creative and took great pride in decorating her home. She loved to entertain and also shop with family and friends. She will always be remembered for her love of family and dedication to her medical career.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Joyce Themelis and her husband Stephen of Pepperell, and Sheila Boyle of Lowell. She also leaves a nephew, Niklaus Themelis and a niece, Erin N. Boyle, both of whom brought Terry great joy and love. She always treasured time spent with them, and loved them like they were her own.
Due to current gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions in her name to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 (https://donate3.cancer.org/
). The MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, is honored to be assisting the family at this most difficult time. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Terry's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
.